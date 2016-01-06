FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-United Arab Bank, Changjiang Securities, Hymans Robertson
January 6, 2016 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-United Arab Bank, Changjiang Securities, Hymans Robertson

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds DBRS Ltd)

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CHANGJIANG SECURITIES CO LTD

The Chinese brokerage said it had removed Chairman Yang Zezhu from his post, following the launch of an investigation by the Communist Party’s anti-corruption agency for possible “disciplinary violations”.

UNITED ARAB BANK

The UAE lender announced three new appointments to its senior management team.

MAREX SPECTRON

The commodities broker said Chief Executive John Wall would retire on Friday and be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Ian Lowitt.

DBRS LTD

The Canada-based credit rating agency said Douglas Turnbull joined as vice chairman and country head, Canada on Jan. 4.

HYMANS ROBERTSON

The pensions and benefits consultancy firm appointed David Walker as head of its LGPS Investment team.

P-SOLVE

The unit of advisory and investment firm River and Mercantile Group Plc has boosted its fiduciary management team.

SOURCE

The provider of exchange-traded products in Europe appointed Chief Operating Officer Gary Buxton to the additional post of chief financial officer. (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

