MOVES- Evercore, Nordic Capital, Brown Shipley

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NORDIC CAPITAL

The Swedish private equity firm said it had hired Olof Faxander, the former chief executive of engineering firm Sandvik and steelmaker SSAB, as operating partner.

EVERCORE PARTNERS INC

The boutique investment bank has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s activism-defense specialist, Bill Anderson, as a senior managing director and global head of its strategic shareholder advisory business.

PGIM FIXED INCOME

The unit of New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Inc appointed Stephen Warren managing director.

OPPENHEIMER & CO INC

The unit of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc appointed Anthony Mancini as head of its institutional municipal bond trading team.

LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING

The bank said it appointed Samantha Herod mid markets relationship manager in its hotels team in London.

BROWN SHIPLEY

The wealth manager and private bank has appointed Gavin Wiggans business development director.

BOOST CAPITAL

The business finance provider appointed Tom Fox business development manager.

TWIN BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS

The middle market direct lending unit of Angelo Gordon & Co LP appointed Faraaz Kamran partner to head its healthcare lending practice.

MARTIN CURRIE

The equity specialist said it appointed Andreas Wallendahl as head of Nordic business development and client service in its EMEA institutional business development team.