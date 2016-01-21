FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-HSBC, Shawbrook, NAM
January 21, 2016

MOVES-HSBC, Shawbrook, NAM

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management business of the HSBC Holdings hired Adrian Gordon as its UK institutional head.

SHAWBROOK GROUP PLC

The specialist U.K. lending and savings bank appointed Evelyn Hamilton managing director of consumer finance.

NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of Nippon Life Insurance Co hired Shinsuke Takarada as a senior portfolio manager to work on its joint venture with RWC Partners. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

