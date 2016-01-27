FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Payment Systems Regulator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Thomas Miller Investment)

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ICBC STANDARD BANK PLC

The financial markets and commodities bank said it hired Jinny Yan as chief China economist, based in London.

MORGAN STANLEY

The bank appointed Naureen Hassan chief digital officer of its wealth management business.

BNP PARIBAS

The company appointed Rudi Collin chief digital officer at its corporate and institutional banking division in a newly created role designed to improve the bank’s technology.

PAYMENT SYSTEMS REGULATOR

The economic regulator for UK payment systems named Paul Smith as head of policy from Feb. 1.

THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT

Investment and wealth management firm Thomas Miller Investment Isle of Man has promoted David Thomas to chairman and Tom Richards to managing director.

TSB

The British bank owned by Spain’s Sabadell said former Barclays executive and current Bank of England finance director Ralph Coates will take over as its chief financial officer after current CFO Darren Pope said he wanted a career break. (Compiled by Manish Parashar and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)

