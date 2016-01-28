MOVES-Wells Fargo Advisors, Permira, Hargreave Hale, Westpac

(Adds Boston Private, Julius Baer)
Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.
The company said on Wednesday Mitchell Kauffman moved his Pasadena, California-based independent practice to FiNet.
The wealth manager appointed executives from wealth advisory firms Filigree Advisors and Mikus Capital Management to extend its presence in California and Florida.
The private equity group said it named Niklaus Santschi a senior adviser to the financial services and technology teams.
The Swiss bank named David Durlacher chief executive of Julius Baer International Ltd, London.
The investment management firm said it named Marcus Low investment manager, based in London.
The financial services provider said it appointed Gerard van Olphen as chief executive officer, from mid-March, for a four-year period.
Alfred Koh, associate director for loan syndications, left Westpac last week. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)