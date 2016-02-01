MOVES- UBS Wealth, Citigroup, Emirates NBD, Credit Suisse

(Adds Marsh, Santander Group, AllianceBernstein, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Pimco, D.A. Davidson)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank has appointed Elissar Farah Antonios chief executive of its operations in the United Arab Emirates.

UBS WEALTH

The wealth management arm of Swiss bank UBS Group AG said it had hired ex-Brevan Howard partner Vinay Pande to fill a new role as head of trading strategies in its Chief Investment Office.

ALLIANZ SE

Investment management firm PIMCO, a unit of Allianz, appointed Craig Dawson, currently managing director and head of strategic business management, as head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The company has hired Carsten Stoehr from Standard Chartered as head of financing for Asia Pacific in a new role that will cut across various businesses such as lending to companies and super rich clients, according to an internal memo.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP

Boutique investment bank Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc (KBW), a unit of Stifel, named Frank Cicero managing director in its Depository Investment Banking Group.

MARSH & MCLENNAN CO

March, the insurance broker unit of the company, named Tom Davies as global chief executive of Bowring Marsh, its international wholesale placement broker.

BANCO SANTANDER SA

Santander Group, the financial services unit of the bank, appointed Peter Jackson chief innovation officer, replacing Jose Maria Fuster.

D.A. DAVIDSON COS

The investment banking firm appointed Chet Helck to its 12-member board for a three-year term.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment banking business of Royal Bank of Canada has hired Raffaele Prencipe as head of financial trading and Duncan Lake as director of high-yield strategist.

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN

Michael Sohr, a portfolio manager with AllianceBernstein’s high-yield team, left last week as part of broader cuts across the asset manager’s fixed-income business.

EMIRATES NBD CAPITAL LTD

The chief executive of Emirates NBD Capital, Mohammad Kamran Wajid, has resigned from the bank to pursue other opportunities, a spokesman for Dubai’s largest lender confirmed.

ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

The asset manager’s chief investment officer, Anne Richards, is to take over as chief executive at rival M&G Investments, the fund arm of insurer Prudential Plc later this year, the firms said on Monday. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)