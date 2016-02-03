MOVES- Amundi, GFT, Kempen Fiduciary

(Adds Goldman Sachs, UBS Group, Mizuho)
Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The investment bank has named Jim Esposito as the new chief strategy officer for its securities division.
UBS Wealth Management appointed Jonathan Nash as alternative investments distribution specialist for UK and Jersey.
The European asset manager appoints Heinrich Merz chief investment officer of its alternative investment unit, Amundi Alternative Investments.
The company, which provides business and technology consulting to the investment banking industry, appointed Rob Gibbs principal consultant to its legal, regulatory & compliance team.
The fiduciary manager appointed Johan Cras managing director in London, effective March 1.
Mizuho USA named Salim Syed head of biotechnology research and a managing director, reporting to Sheryl Skolnick head of equity research. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)