MOVES-UBS Group, FBR Capital, Aviva, BLP Insurance

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The insurer appointed Claudia Arney an independent non-executive director, effective Monday.
The wealth management unit of UBS said it had promoted three executives in its investment products and services team, based in London.
Daniel Ives, managing director of FBR Capital Markets, said he has resigned from the company after covering the technology sector for 16 years as an analyst.
The medical insurance provider said it appointed James Parker its chief executive.
The asset management business of State Street Corp appointed Bernhard Wenger head of SPDR ETFs in Switzerland.
The British investment management company for trustees of the Railways Pension Scheme said it appointed three investment managers to newly created roles.
The UK-based commercial and residential insurer appointed Phil Harris head of sales to support the growth of its residential sales team. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)