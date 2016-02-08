FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-UBS Group, FBR Capital, Aviva, BLP Insurance
#Funds News
February 8, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-UBS Group, FBR Capital, Aviva, BLP Insurance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds FBR Capital Markets, UBS Group)

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AVIVA PLC

The insurer appointed Claudia Arney an independent non-executive director, effective Monday.

UBS GROUP AG

The wealth management unit of UBS said it had promoted three executives in its investment products and services team, based in London.

FBR CAPITAL MARKETS

Daniel Ives, managing director of FBR Capital Markets, said he has resigned from the company after covering the technology sector for 16 years as an analyst.

CS HEALTHCARE

The medical insurance provider said it appointed James Parker its chief executive.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The asset management business of State Street Corp appointed Bernhard Wenger head of SPDR ETFs in Switzerland.

RPMI RAILPEN

The British investment management company for trustees of the Railways Pension Scheme said it appointed three investment managers to newly created roles.

BLP INSURANCE

The UK-based commercial and residential insurer appointed Phil Harris head of sales to support the growth of its residential sales team. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
