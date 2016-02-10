FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-JPMorgan, BNY Mellon, UBP
February 10, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-JPMorgan, BNY Mellon, UBP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds FreemarketFX)

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The bank said it appointed Andrew Seested as a senior wealth director for business development in its wealth management unit.

BNY Mellon also named Lori Hardwick as chief operating officer of Pershing LLC, effective Feb. 29.

UNION BANCAIRE PRIVEE

The investment banking firm said Frederic Carbonnier joined as chief executive officer of its Swiss-based UBP Investment Advisors SA unit, effective Jan. 1.

JP MORGAN CHASE & CO

J.P. Morgan Asset Management appointed Paul Farrell its head of UK institutional clients.

FREEMARKETFX

Rich Ricci, the former boss of Barclay’s investment bank has been named chairman of online currency exchange freemarketFX, betting on the growth of a fintech start-up challenging traditional financial services. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

