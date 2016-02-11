FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Royal London Asset Management, Morgan Stanley, RBS
February 11, 2016 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Royal London Asset Management, Morgan Stanley, RBS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Morgan Stanley)

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

The investment bank reshuffled its wealth management division following the earlier appointment of Andy Saperstein and Shelley O‘Connor as co-heads, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters and confirmed by a Morgan Stanley spokeswoman.

ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT

The fund manager appointed Phil Reid as head of wholesale asset management to build the team to support its products and services.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

The fixed income asset management firm appointed Jean-Yves Guibert and Marc Kemp to its global leveraged finance team.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The bank named Peter Flavel as chief executive of private banking, responsible for Coutts & Co and Adam & Co.

NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL LLC

Alternative investments firm appointed Teddy Kaplan managing director to lead its net lease real estate business. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

