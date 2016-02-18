FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-China Minsheng Financial, Haitong Securities
February 18, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-China Minsheng Financial, Haitong Securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CHINA MINSHENG FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP LTD

The company said Wang Sing would replace Liu Tianlin as chief executive officer, effective Feb. 17.

Wang Sing was a former partner at TPG Capital Management LP and currently serves as senior adviser to TPG Growth.

HAITONG SECURITIES CO LTD

The company added four members to its equity research team in London. Stefan Slowinski was named head of TMT Research, while John Karidis joined as senior telecoms analyst. The company also appointed Saul Rubin head of global automotive research and Carole Madjo as a luxury goods analyst. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)

