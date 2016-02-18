MOVES-JP Morgan, Davy Asset Management, China Minsheng Financial

(Adds Guggenheim Securities)

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JP MORGAN CHASE & CO

Matthew Lawson, head of real estate investment banking Asia at JP Morgan, has left the bank to join Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd as chief financial officer and executive director.

DAVY ASSET MANAGEMENT

Davy Asset Management, a unit of privately-held Davy Group, named Phil Jefferson as a company director. Jeremy Humphries also joins Davy Asset Management as fund manager from Schroders Plc in London.

CHINA MINSHENG FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP LTD

The company said Wang Sing would replace Liu Tianlin as chief executive officer, effective Feb. 17. Wang Sing was a former partner at TPG Capital Management LP and currently serves as senior adviser to TPG Growth.

HAITONG SECURITIES CO LTD

The Chinese investment banking and securities firm has hired four people in its London equity research team as part of its global expansion plan.

GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES

The investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners named Daniel More as senior advisor. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)