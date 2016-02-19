FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Citigroup, Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The global bank’s head for ASEAN and country head Singapore, Michael Zink, will retire after 28 years at the financial firm, according to an internal memo.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The financial services company has appointed Jeff Jennings as head of European prime services, the bank said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters.

Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
