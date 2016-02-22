FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Sanne Group, Aon Hewitt, Capital Generation Partners
#Market News
February 22, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Sanne Group, Aon Hewitt, Capital Generation Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SANNE GROUP PLC The UK-based provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration services named Justin Partington global head of funds, effective immediately.

AON HEWITT Aon Plc’s human resources and consulting services unit appointed Michael Walker to its risk settlement group as a principal consultant.

CAPITAL GENERATION PARTNERS LLP London-based private investment firm appointed Richard Adams chief operating officer.

ASCOT LLOYD FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD The UK-based wealth management firm named Iain Balchin chief financial officer. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
