MOVES- Sanne Group, Aon Hewitt, Capital Generation Partners

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

SANNE GROUP PLC The UK-based provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration services named Justin Partington global head of funds, effective immediately.

AON HEWITT Aon Plc’s human resources and consulting services unit appointed Michael Walker to its risk settlement group as a principal consultant.

CAPITAL GENERATION PARTNERS LLP London-based private investment firm appointed Richard Adams chief operating officer.

ASCOT LLOYD FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD The UK-based wealth management firm named Iain Balchin chief financial officer. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)