FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Barclays, Marsh, SFC, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 25, 2016 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Barclays, Marsh, SFC, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS

The bank named Konstantin Sajonia-Coburgo as its country manager for Spain, replacing Jaime Salaverri, who is leaving the bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES COMMISSION (SFC)

James Shipton, who is responsible for supervising brokers in the financial center, will be replaced by Julia Leung, who is currently executive director of investment products at the watchdog, Hong Kong’s securities regulator said.

MARSH

The unit of Marsh & McLennan Co named Will Thomas-Ferrand as strategy and operations leader for EMEA and APAC regions, effective immediately.

BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ

Fergus Edwards, head of international syndicate at the unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, has left the firm, according to a person familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.