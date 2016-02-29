MOVES- UBS, Aviva Investors, Fidelity International

(Adds SoFi, UBS, Aviva Investors)

Feb 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS GROUP AG

Veteran banker Paul Gibbon has left his role as managing director of leveraged capital markets at UBS to join SMBC in May.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The asset management arm of Aviva PLC appointed Sean McLachlan as senior director in its infrastructure team.

SOFI

The online lender said former co-CEO of Deutsche Bank AG Anshu Jain has become an adviser to the company.

ICBC STANDARD BANK PLC

The bank has hired Robin Stoole and Yaping Wang to senior positions as the bank creates a new team to cover debt capital markets.

FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL

The investment manager named Doug Walls head of product development for its Asia Pacific and Japan operations. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)