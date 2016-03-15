MOVES- Lazard, Macquarie Capital, Invesco PowerShares

(Adds Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UniCredit, Standard Bank, Brown Shipley, Natixis)

March 15 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Former Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt is joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch as senior advisor to its Europe, Middle East and Africa business, the investment bank said on Tuesday.

LAZARD LTD

The financial advisory and asset management firm is hiring David Burlison from KPMG as a managing director to lead its London restructuring team, beefing up its European capabilities.

UNICREDIT SPA

The Italian bank said it has appointed a new head of its investment bank in Asia and made several other appointments in its international network.

STANDARD BANK GROUP LTD

The Johannesburg, South Africa-based bank said Mark Hucker has resigned as chief executive of its offshore group and Will Thorp will replace him.

INVESCO POWERSHARES

The unit of investment manager Invesco Ltd appointed Jim Goldie and Michael Delew to its capital markets team.

BROWN SHIPLEY

The UK-based wealth management firm appointed Don Smith to replace Kevin Doran as chief investment officer (CIO).

NATIXIS SA

The French investment bank has reorganized its corporate and investment banking arm, creating new global finance and investment banking business lines and making a series of senior appointments.

MACQUARIE CAPITAL

The investment banking unit of Australia’s Macquarie Group Ltd said Monday it has hired Jeremy Parker as a managing director to lead its aerospace, defense and government services advisory business. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)