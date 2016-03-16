MOVES-Ashburton Investment, Deutsche Bank, Kairos Investment Management

March 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ASHBURTON INVESTMENTS

Investment manager Ashburton Investments named Jonathan Schiessl as chief investment officer within its international investment team, and Derry Pickford and Marianna Georgakopoulou as joint heads of its asset allocation team in London.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank has appointed Andrew Sowter interim group head of compliance, the German lender said in a note to staff on Wednesday.

KAIROS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Kairos Investment Management has hired former RenAsset Management head of operations Richard Lambert as its new chief operating officer, a source close to the firm told Reuters.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank has named its head of investor relations, Sarah Youngwood, to be chief financial officer of its Consumer & Community Banking segment, according to a memo distributed to employees on Tuesday and seen by Reuters.

ROTHESAY LIFE GROUP

The UK insurer appointed Ray King as non-executive chairman replacing Keith Satchell, who is stepping down after nine years in the role.

NN INVESTMENT PARTNERS

The investment management firm appointed Jared Lou as a portfolio manager in its emerging market debt team.

CANDRIAM INVESTORS GROUP

The pan-European multi-specialist asset management firm appointed Fawzy Salarbux as head of consultant relations for its UK office. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Vishaka George in Bengaluru)