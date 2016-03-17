MOVES- BNY Mellon, Deutsche Bank, Capital Group, Fullerton Fund

(Adds HSBC Holdings)
March 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The world’s No.1 custody bank appointed Tom Ahern head of corporate trust business for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
The London-based bank appointed Colin Bell as group head of global standards execution and remediation.
The unit of Los Angeles-based investment manager Capital Group Cos appointed Martin Hofman country marketing manager for the Benelux and Nordics regions.
The Singapore-based investment manager appointed Pranay Gupta as head of multi-asset strategies.
Jason Cox, a veteran equity capital markets banker, is joining Deutsche Bank as co-head of Asia Pacific ECM, according to sources familiar with the situation. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)