MOVES- BNY Mellon, Deutsche Bank, Capital Group, Fullerton Fund
#Funds News
March 17, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

MOVES- BNY Mellon, Deutsche Bank, Capital Group, Fullerton Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds HSBC Holdings)

March 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The world’s No.1 custody bank appointed Tom Ahern head of corporate trust business for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The London-based bank appointed Colin Bell as group head of global standards execution and remediation.

CAPITAL GROUP

The unit of Los Angeles-based investment manager Capital Group Cos appointed Martin Hofman country marketing manager for the Benelux and Nordics regions.

FULLERTON FUND MANAGEMENT COMPANY LTD

The Singapore-based investment manager appointed Pranay Gupta as head of multi-asset strategies.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Jason Cox, a veteran equity capital markets banker, is joining Deutsche Bank as co-head of Asia Pacific ECM, according to sources familiar with the situation. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

