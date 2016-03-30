FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Standard Life, Marsh & McLennan, UBS
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 30, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

MOVES- Standard Life, Marsh & McLennan, UBS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds UBS and ITG)

March 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SANTANDER N.A.

Loan veteran Bill Donovan, the company’s executive director in syndicated loans for the Americas, is set to retire, sources said.

STANDARD LIFE PLC

The UK-based long-term investment savings company said Lan Tu would join the firm on April 6 as its strategy director.

MARSH & MCLENNAN COS INC

The professional services firm said Robert Easton had joined the company as chief compliance officer of its risk and insurance services segment.

ANTHEMIS GROUP SA

The digital financial services investment and advisory firm named Leslie Campisi as its chief marketing officer.

UBS GROUP AG

The firm’s new chief operating officer (COO), Axel Lehmann, on Tuesday announced a raft of management changes including the departure of group Chief Information Officer Oliver Bussmann, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.

INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC

The broker and financial technology provider said Andrew Larkin would rejoin the firm on April 11 as managing director in charge of its POSIT alert client coverage. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.