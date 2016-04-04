FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Fundsmith, Standard Life, Hargreave Hale, Edison
April 4, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

MOVES- Fundsmith, Standard Life, Hargreave Hale, Edison

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Citigroup,)

April 4 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP

The bank has named Tom Isaac and Ashu Khullar as co-heads of corporate banking within its corporate and investment banking business in the EMEA region.

RPMI RAILPEN

The U.K pension fund said Frank Curtiss, the head of corporate governance, retires on Monday.

FUNDSMITH LLP

The London-based fund manager said it appointed Philipp von Habsburg as sales director.

STANDARD LIFE WEALTH

The fund manager said it appointed Gair Brisbane as senior client portfolio manager for its charity clients.

HARGREAVE HALE

The UK-based provider of investment management services, appointed Hazel Larkin as head of its Carlisle office.

EDISON

The equity research firm said it appointed Robert Murphy as head of investment trusts in the UK. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

