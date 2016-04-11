MOVES- BNY Mellon, Point72, JPMorgan, J. Safra Sarasin, Aon Hewitt

(Adds JP Morgan, Point72 Asset Management)

April 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The bank appointed Richard Gill head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets business.

POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT

Six ex-SAC Capital Advisors employees have returned to their former employer, billionaire investor Steven Cohen, as portfolio managers at his new investment firm.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank has appointed Natalia Corfield as the new head of credit research for Latin America, replacing Jacob Steinfeld, who has moved to a credit trading position, according to a memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.

J. SAFRA SARASIN

The Swiss private banking group named Benedikt Maissen as chief executive officer of its Singapore branch, effective April 1.

AON HEWITT

The human resources and consulting services unit of Aon Plc has appointed Michael Ferguson a senior public sector governance consultant.

BFINANCE

The privately owned investment consultancy firm said it named Peter Hobbs as managing director of the company’s private markets business in its London office. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)