MOVES- AIG, Aberdeen Asset Management, Northern Trust Asset
#Funds News
April 19, 2016 / 7:35 PM / a year ago

MOVES- AIG, Aberdeen Asset Management, Northern Trust Asset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

The insurer named Claudine MaCartney as its chief human resources officer. MaCartney currently leads the human capital planning and business partner practice.

ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

The British fund manager appointed Campbell Fleming as its global head of distribution. Campbell, who succeeds John Brett, is currently chief executive-EMEA of Columbia Threadneedle.

NORTHERN TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of Northern Trust Corp appointed Aaron Overy to a senior institutional sales role in London. The company also named Nigel Tyler a senior index portfolio manager in London.

AMALGAMATED METAL TRADING

The London Metal Exchange ring dealer hired industry veterans Christian Schirmeister and Andy Leyton to bolster its sales and trading operations.

Compiled by Subrat Patnaik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
