MOVES- Credit Suisse, Barclays, Columbia Threadneedle
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 20, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

MOVES- Credit Suisse, Barclays, Columbia Threadneedle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The company rejigged its financial institutions business, appointing a new deputy head while another banker has moved to the treasury side.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The bank has hired Henrik Aslaksen, who was one of Deutsche Bank’s top investment bankers for a decade until he left last year.

COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS

The asset management firm named Michael Maeder sales director financial institutions with immediate effect.

Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru

