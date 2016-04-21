FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Centrum Capital, Natixis, AXA IM
April 21, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Centrum Capital, Natixis, AXA IM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Faisal Khan, vice president in Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa debt capital markets business, has resigned from the German bank, according to sources familiar with the matter.

CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD

The investment bank said it appointed Standard Chartered Bank’s former Asia-Pacific CEO, Jaspal Bindra, as its executive chairman.

NATIXIS SA

French investment bank has appointed Alain Gallois as chief executive of its corporate and investment banking in the Asia-Pacific region.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The unit of French insurer AXA Group, appointed Michael Ganske head of emerging markets fixed income. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

