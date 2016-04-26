MOVES-Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Standard Life, M&G Investments

(Citigroup, Smith & Williamson LLP, Duff & Phelps)

April 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank has confirmed that Stuart Field will join the bank from Credit Suisse as managing director in its UK corporate broking team.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank named Greg Sommer and John Anos as co-heads of its natural resources group, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR.

M&G INVESTMENTS LTD

The asset manager appointed Taro Shiroyama to the newly created role of managing director, institutional business development in Japan.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS

The investment management firm, a part of Standard Life Plc , appointed Neil Slater as chief executive and representative director and Mikifumi Watanabe as vice chairman of its newly opened office in Tokyo.

SMITH & WILLIAMSON LLP

The UK-based financial services provider appointed John Cooney as a partner.

SAXO BANK

The trading and investment firm appointed Jeff Zorek to the newly created role of chief operating officer of global sales.

DUFF & PHELPS

Manish Das has joined the complex asset solutions business at Duff & Phelps, the advisory firm that has been appointed as administrator to ailing retailer BHS, IFR reported. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)