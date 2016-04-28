MOVES- BofA, MSCI, Liquidnet

(Adds Bank of America)
April 28 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Bank of America appointed Glenn Koh head of global equities trading, a newly created role, as part of a broad reshuffle.
The index provider said Kathleen Winters would replace Bob Qutub as chief financial officer, effective May 2.
The institutional trading network operator named Thierry Sciard as a non-executive director to the board of Liquidnet Europe. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)