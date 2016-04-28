FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

MOVES- BofA, MSCI, Liquidnet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Bank of America)

April 28 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA

Bank of America appointed Glenn Koh head of global equities trading, a newly created role, as part of a broad reshuffle.

MSCI INC

The index provider said Kathleen Winters would replace Bob Qutub as chief financial officer, effective May 2.

LIQUIDNET

The institutional trading network operator named Thierry Sciard as a non-executive director to the board of Liquidnet Europe. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

