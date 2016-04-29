FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Rothschild, MUFG, SocGen
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

MOVES- Rothschild, MUFG, SocGen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROTHSCHILD INC

Tero Janne, a restructuring banker at Jefferies LLC, has agreed to join its rival investment bank Rothschild Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC

The Japan-based financial company promoted Dong Nam to a newly created position as deputy chief executive for Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (HK) Ltd.

SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

A Societe Generale unit appointed David Gore as head of shipping & offshore finance for Asia Pacific, effective May 1. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
