MOVES-ING Americas, World Bank, Comerica, Brown Shipley

(Adds ING Americas, EY)

May 4 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

COMERICA INC

The regional bank operator said on Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Karen Parkhill had resigned and would be replaced by General Auditor David Duprey, effective immediately.

ING AMERICAS

The company, which is a part of the ING Group, appointed Andrea Puerto country representative for Colombia.

ERNST AND YOUNG LLP

The audit firm hired Tara Ferris from the Internal Revenue Service to advise large financial institutions on information reporting related matters.

THE WORLD BANK

The World Bank has appointed George Richardson head of its funding team, replacing Doris Herrera-Pol, who stepped down from the position last year.

BROWN SHIPLEY

The UK-based wealth management firm named Guy Healey as its new head of private banking. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)