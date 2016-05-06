FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-ICBC, HSBC Alternative Investments
#Funds News
May 6, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

MOVES-ICBC, HSBC Alternative Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD

The bank’s chairman, Jiang Jianqing, is poised to retire and will help set up a Chinese government fund aimed at promoting investment in Central and Eastern Europe, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

HSBC ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS LTD

The hedge fund investor named William Benjamin as global head of hedge funds, based in London.

Compiled by Manish Parashar and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
