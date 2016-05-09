FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Lending Club, Citigroup, Edmond de Rothschild
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 1:52 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Lending Club, Citigroup, Edmond de Rothschild

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Edmond de Rothschild Group)

May 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

A director on Citigroup’s US investment grade bond syndicate has left the firm, a source at the bank told IFR on Monday.

EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD GROUP

Private banking company Edmond de Rothschild Group named Roderick Munsters as chief executive of its asset management unit.

LENDING CLUB CORP

The operator of the world’s biggest online lending platform said that Chief Executive and Chairman Renaud Laplanche had resigned following a review that revealed a violation of the company’s business practices.

MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES

The securities arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has hired Krishna Shah to head its European ABS and CLO operations, a spokesperson confirmed on Monday to IFR.

SARASIN & PARTNERS LLP

The UK-based asset manager named Kwai San Wong as stewardship analyst, effective immediately.

VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager named Henrik Rox Hansen as head of sales, Nordics and the Netherlands, with a focus on both institutional clients and wholesale investors.

TARGET ADVISERS LLP

The UK-based specialist advisory and property management services provider to the healthcare investment sector appointed Tim Kay as investment director.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

HSBC Middle East, a unit of the bank, has appointed Robin Jones as interim chief executive, the bank said in a statement on Sunday. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.