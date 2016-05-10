MOVES-HSBC, Insight Investment, First Gulf Bank, Bedrock

(Adds Citigroup, Mitsubishi and First Gulf Bank)

May 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank has appointed Franck Lacour as head of equities for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, in addition to his current role as global head of trading.

CITIGROUP INC

Citigroup has named Faraz Naseer head of US high-yield trading, and Fran Sutter and Michael Schechter co-heads of US loan trading, sources said.

MITSUBISHI UFJ Financial Group Inc

Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc named Grant Moyer as head of leveraged capital markets for its securities business in the United States.

INSIGHT INVESTMENT

The European asset manager owned by Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Tom McKeon as head of portfolio oversight of its farmland investment team.

FIRST GULF BANK

First Gulf Bank’s most senior investment banker and its head of global markets sales have both left their positions at Abu Dhabi’s largest bank by market value, sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

SCHRODERS PLC

The asset manager appointed John Troiano as global head of distribution and Richard Mountford as global head of product, replacing Massimo Tosato, executive vice chairman and global head of distribution, who will be retiring at the end of this year.

FIRST GULF BANK

The treasury heads of two Abu Dhabi banks, First Gulf Bank (FGB) and Al Hilal Bank, are leaving, both lenders confirmed, after sources aware of the matter told Reuters they are departing for personal reasons.

BRYAN, GARNIER & CO LTD

The pan-European investment bank named Pierre Kiecolt-Wahl managing director of equity capital markets to lead its equity capital markets efforts throughout Europe.

BEDROCK

The investment and advisory firm named Alexander Classen as a managing partner, effective immediately. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)