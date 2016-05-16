FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-ANZ, BlackRock, Mitsubishi UFJ
May 16, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

MOVES-ANZ, BlackRock, Mitsubishi UFJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL PLC

Sarwat Faruqui will join the unit of Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc in London as head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa syndicate and co-head of international syndicate, IFR reported.

AUSTRALIA NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD

The Australian bank appointed Shayne Collins managing director for markets.

BLACKROCK INC

The investment management firm named Takeshi Fukushima managing director and chief investment officer of BlackRock Japan, effective immediately.

NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD

The Tokyo-based asset manager named Yuichi Alex Takayama global head of sales.

INFLEXION PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LLP

The private equity firm appointed Josh Kaufman investment director in its partnership capital team.

SARASIN & PARTNERS LLP

The London-based asset management group named Alex Robins senior relationship and business development manager, effective immediately. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Benagluru)

