MOVES- ANZ, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, BNY Mellon

May 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AUSTRALIA NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD

Michael Luk is no longer ANZ’s head of debt capital markets after the Australian bank created a new head of capital markets position, bringing origination and syndication together.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank has appointed Rashid Zuberi as head of its debt capital markets financing and solutions group in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific, the latest in a string of moves designed to simplify reporting structures.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The bank named Robert Kricena regional president-northwestern U.S. of its wealth management business.

OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS

A unit of South Africa-based Old Mutual Plc appointed Rob Weatherston as Japanese equity manager to the Hong Kong-based Asian equities team.

BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO

The U.S. private bank has named Gabriel Cheung to lead its new Hong Kong Trustee business.

MITON GROUP PLC

The UK-based asset manager appointed Andrew Jackson as fund manager for the CF Miton UK Value Opportunities Fund, effective June 27.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

Mahmoud Atalla, co-head of the distressed debt and loan trading business at HSBC, is leaving the bank.

THE ENTERPRISE INVESTMENT SCHEME ASSOCIATION

The trade body for the Enterprise Investment Scheme appointed Mark Brownridge as its new director general, effective Aug. 1.

CYBG PLC

The UK-based independent banking group appointed Clive Adamson and Paul Coby independent non-executive directors. (Compiled byArunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)