MOVES- Citigroup, Stifel, BMO Global Asset Management

May 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank has hired Alex de Souza from Barclays Plc to join its UK investment banking team as a managing director.

SYZ ASSET MANAGEMENT SA

The unit of Swiss banking company SYZ Group appointed Cedric Vuignier head of manager research and alternative investments, effective June 1.

BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of BMO Financial Group appointed Phil Webster portfolio manager for European equities in its Europe, Middle East and Africa team, based in London.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP

The U.S. investment bank said financial advisers Henry Berg and Glen Magloff had joined its broker-dealer unit Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)