MOVES- Citigroup, Stifel, BMO Global Asset Management

May 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The bank has hired Alex de Souza from Barclays Plc to join its UK investment banking team as a managing director.
The unit of Swiss banking company SYZ Group appointed Cedric Vuignier head of manager research and alternative investments, effective June 1.
The unit of BMO Financial Group appointed Phil Webster portfolio manager for European equities in its Europe, Middle East and Africa team, based in London.
The U.S. investment bank said financial advisers Henry Berg and Glen Magloff had joined its broker-dealer unit Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)