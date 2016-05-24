MOVES- Bank Hapoalim, HSBC, Allianz Global

May 24 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK HAPOALIM

The company’s deputy chief executive will take over as CEO when Zion Kenan steps down and will be tasked with navigating Israel’s biggest lender through sweeping bank reforms.

HSBC

The British bank said former Citigroup banker Richard Bibbey is to join the lender as its head of FX cash trading and risk management next month, IFR reported.

ALLIANZ GLOBAL CORPORATE & SPECIALTY

The unit of Germany’s Allianz SE appointed Terry FitzGerald as combined head of financial institutions and commercial directors and officers insurance for London. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)