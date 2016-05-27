MOVES- BlackRock, Barclays, Amundi

May 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BLACKROCK INC

Daniel Gamba, a senior iShares executive who helped broaden the market for exchange-traded funds at parent company BlackRock Inc, is to move to the stock picking side of the business, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank has hired Mark Ashton-Rigby as its new chief information officer, the fifth former JP Morgan senior executive to be recruited by the bank.

AMUNDI SA

European asset manager appointed Silvia Bocchiotti director of retail advisory and head of third-party fund selection. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)