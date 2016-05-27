FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 27, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

MOVES- Amundi SA, D.A. Davidson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AMUNDI SA

The European asset manager appointed Silvia Bocchiotti director of retail advisory and head of third-party fund selection.

D.A. DAVIDSON & CO

The brokerage firm's fixed-income strategist Sharon Stark has left the firm, where she had worked since December 2012, company spokeswoman Jacquie Burchard said late on Thursday.

MORGAN STANLEY

Former Morgan Stanley securitization banker Steven Fernald has joined financial technology start-up ZestFinance as head of capital markets, a company spokesperson said, according to IFR. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

