a year ago
MOVES- Barclays, Baird, TA Associates
August 3, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

MOVES- Barclays, Baird, TA Associates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

European bond syndicate manager Ralph Caluori is leaving the bank, according to sources.

BAIRD

The wealth management firm said Glen Clarke has joined its global investment banking business as a managing director in its global consumer team.

TA ASSOCIATES

Th private equity firm named Michael Libert, Lee Mooney and Sarah Wang as vice presidents. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
