MOVES-JPMorgan, Citi, Deutsche Asset Management

(Adds Citi, Deutsche Asset Management and Duff & Phelps)

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank has set up a credit product development team, which will be headed by Ryan O'Grady, currently co-head of the bank's global debt syndicate, according to a memo.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank named Gavin Michael head of technology for its global consumer bank, replacing Mark Torkos.

DEUTSCHE ASSET MANAGEMENT

Deutsche Bank's fund management business said it hired Bobby Brooks as national sales manager for its retail coverage.

OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS

The unit of South Africa-based Old Mutual Plc appointed Richard Mo to the newly created position of head of China, effective Monday.

DUFF & PHELPS

The advisory firm said it relocated James Cook, managing director of its restructuring practice in London, to Hong Kong to improve the firm's corporate finance business in Asia. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)