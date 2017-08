Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management company appointed Alfredo Uras sales executive in Italy.

SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT NORTH AMERICA INC

The subsidiary of Schroders Plc named David Knutson as head of credit research, Americas.

WELLS FARGO ADVISORS

The unit of Wells Fargo & Co said it appointed Larry Fowler financial adviser. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)