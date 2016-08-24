MOVES- BNP Paribas, Old Mutual

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the asset management unit of Europe's BNP Paribas Group, said it named Claus Hecher head of business development for Germany, Austria and German-speaking areas of Switzerland.
Old Mutual Global Investors, a unit of Anglo-South African financial services company Old Mutual Plc, said it named Diego Parrilla to the newly created role of managing director, commodities. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)