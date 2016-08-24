MOVES- BNP Paribas, Old Mutual

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS

BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the asset management unit of Europe's BNP Paribas Group, said it named Claus Hecher head of business development for Germany, Austria and German-speaking areas of Switzerland.

OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS

Old Mutual Global Investors, a unit of Anglo-South African financial services company Old Mutual Plc, said it named Diego Parrilla to the newly created role of managing director, commodities. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)