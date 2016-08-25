FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-HSBC, Barclays, Morgan Stanley
#Funds News
August 25, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

MOVES-HSBC, Barclays, Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

HSBC appointed Anurag Mathur as head of its retail banking and wealth management (RBWM) business in Singapore, effective Sept. 17.

BARCLAYS PLC

John Langley, Barclays' head of global finance and risk solutions (GFRS), is retiring from the industry to pursue other opportunities, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

MORGAN STANLEY

Valerie Kay, a managing director in senior relationship management at Morgan Stanley, has left the firm, according to two people close to the situation. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

