FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES- Mashreqbank, Citigroup, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 29, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

MOVES- Mashreqbank, Citigroup, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MASHREQBANK PLC

The Dubai-based bank appointed Christophe Pella as head of its asset management unit and chief executive of its Mashreq Capital arm.

CITIGROUP INC

Duncan Phillips has resigned as the bank's head of Asia Pacific debt syndicate to take up a job at a financial technology company, IFR News reported, citing multiple sources.

ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY

The sovereign wealth fund appointed Garry Beaton to the newly created role of global head of operations. Beaton joins from Ashmore Group. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.