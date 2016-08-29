MOVES- Mashreqbank, Citigroup, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MASHREQBANK PLC

The Dubai-based bank appointed Christophe Pella as head of its asset management unit and chief executive of its Mashreq Capital arm.

CITIGROUP INC

Duncan Phillips has resigned as the bank's head of Asia Pacific debt syndicate to take up a job at a financial technology company, IFR News reported, citing multiple sources.

ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY

The sovereign wealth fund appointed Garry Beaton to the newly created role of global head of operations. Beaton joins from Ashmore Group. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal)