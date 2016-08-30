FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Colliers International, Aviva, RBC Wealth Management
August 30, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

MOVES- Colliers International, Aviva, RBC Wealth Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

The global real estate adviser named Matthew Moloney associate director of its residential team, focusing on the new homes sector.

AVIVA PLC

The insurer has hired Chetan Singh, a senior JPMorgan investment banker in Asia focused on financial institutions, as its chief mergers and acquisitions officer.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT U.S.

The unit of RBC Capital Markets LLC said it had hired a team including five financial advisers from Morgan Stanley in Texas. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
