MOVES- Colliers International, Aviva, RBC Wealth Management

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

The global real estate adviser named Matthew Moloney associate director of its residential team, focusing on the new homes sector.

AVIVA PLC

The insurer has hired Chetan Singh, a senior JPMorgan investment banker in Asia focused on financial institutions, as its chief mergers and acquisitions officer.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT U.S.

The unit of RBC Capital Markets LLC said it had hired a team including five financial advisers from Morgan Stanley in Texas. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)