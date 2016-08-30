MOVES- Colliers International, Aviva, RBC Wealth Management

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The global real estate adviser named Matthew Moloney associate director of its residential team, focusing on the new homes sector.
The insurer has hired Chetan Singh, a senior JPMorgan investment banker in Asia focused on financial institutions, as its chief mergers and acquisitions officer.
The unit of RBC Capital Markets LLC said it had hired a team including five financial advisers from Morgan Stanley in Texas. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)