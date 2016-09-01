Sept 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UNIGESTION Boutique asset manager Unigestion said Edouard Merette would replace Bill Foo as non-executive chairman of the board of Unigestion Asia.
FALCON PRIVATE BANK Swiss boutique private banking firm Falcon Private Bank said Walter Berchtold would replace Eduardo Leemann as chief executive. INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT Indosuez Wealth Management, the global wealth management brand of Credit Agricole group, appointed Paul de Leusse as chief executive. MAN GROUP PLC British hedge fund Man Group Plc hired Brian Broesder and Westin Lovy as managing directors for its Connecticut office. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)
