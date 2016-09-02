MOVES- Markel International, Glencore, Commerzbank

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MARKEL INTERNATIONAL

The specialist insurer appointed Timothy Foister as energy underwriter, based in Singapore.

GLENCORE PLC

Senior U.S. copper and zinc trader at Glencore Plc, Tim McGee, has left the Swiss-based commodities producer, a spokesman said on Friday.

COMMERZBANK AG

Sean Costello, head of leveraged loan capital markets at Commerzbank, has stepped down from his role after 11 years at the bank.

KEMPEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT NV

Kempen Capital Management NV, a unit of Kempen & Co NV, named Kornelis Buursma as business development director with effect from Sept. 1.

LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING NORTH AMERICA

The bank which is a part of Lloyds Banking Group Plc , said it appointed Alasdair Gardner as the head of its global corporates coverage team. (Compiled by Gayathree Gansan in Bengaluru)