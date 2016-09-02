MOVES- Markel International, Glencore, Commerzbank

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The specialist insurer appointed Timothy Foister as energy underwriter, based in Singapore.
Senior U.S. copper and zinc trader at Glencore Plc, Tim McGee, has left the Swiss-based commodities producer, a spokesman said on Friday.
Sean Costello, head of leveraged loan capital markets at Commerzbank, has stepped down from his role after 11 years at the bank.
Kempen Capital Management NV, a unit of Kempen & Co NV, named Kornelis Buursma as business development director with effect from Sept. 1.
The bank which is a part of Lloyds Banking Group Plc , said it appointed Alasdair Gardner as the head of its global corporates coverage team. (Compiled by Gayathree Gansan in Bengaluru)