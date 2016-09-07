MOVES-Guggenheim, JPMorgan, MidOcean

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The growth-capital fund of U.S. private equity firm TPG said it hired Mark Grabowski from mid-market investment firm L Catterton as a partner to oversee consumer investments.
The asset management division of AXA Group named Amélie Watelet as its global head of human resources and a member of its management board.
The wealth manager said it brought back a former executive to lead its business owners and entrepreneurs client operations.
The investment banker named Johnny Colville managing director in its financial sponsors group.
The retail and commercial banker named Glyn Smith as non-executive director and chair of its audit committee.
The real estate adviser appointed Sorcha Murphy as an associate director to its EMEA corporate solutions team.
The investment banking company has hired leveraged finance banker Carl Mayer from Nomura in a push to expand its capabilities in the sector - IFR News
The New York-based alternative asset manager appointed Spencer Potts as head of business development and Ruth Lane as head of investor relations.
The unit of BMO Financial Group named Christine Cantrell as UK sales director of exchange-traded funds.
JPMorgan named Mark Leung and Jason Sippel as global co-heads of equities, following Tim Throsby's move to Barclays Plc.
Credit Agricole has hired a former Standard Chartered banker, Gene Kim, as head of international for global markets, a new role at the bank, according to IFR News. (Compiled by John Benny and Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru)