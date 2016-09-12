Sept 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA

The country's biggest bank by assets plans to promote its vice-president Gu Shu to president, the latest step in the lender's leadership reshuffle.

HSBC INVESTMENT BANK

Spencer Lake, the vice-chairman of global banking and markets at HSBC, is leaving the bank, according to an internal memo seen by IFR News.

ICBC STANDARD BANK

The bank has hired former Bank of America Merrill Lynch banker Mon Ullah as head of equity financing as part of its plans to beef up its investment banking capabilities in Europe, according to a source familiar with the matter.

DUFF & PHELPS

Rory O'Sullivan has been appointed head of European technology banking at Pagemill Partners, a division of Duff & Phelps that specialises in advising technology and media companies.

EVERCORE

Dimitrios Georgiou has joined Evercore as a senior managing director in the advisory specialist's London office to advise on M&A and fund raising in the industrials and services sectors.

BANK OF ENGLAND

Minouche Shafik, deputy governor of the Bank of England, is to leave the central bank to become director of the London School of Economics, according to IFR News.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The company appointed Jennifer Millar as retail sales manager to its UK wholesale sales team, effective Aug. 31.

Northern Trust Corp

The wealth management company appointed James Wright the head of its Institutional Investor Group for the UK, Ireland and Guernsey.

UNICREDIT

The company has promoted Alfredo Maria De Falco to head of corporate and investment banking Americas in a reshuffle at Italy's largest bank.

GUNVOR GROUP LTD

Commodities trading house Gunvor Group Ltd has hired Rick Sawyer, a former gasoline and naphtha trader for Koch Supply and Trading, in its latest move to expand its presence in the United States, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

RISKMATCH

The risk analytics firm that delivers web-based solutions for insurance brokers, said it appointed Michael Golden as chief market engagement officer.

ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP

UK-based fund manager Artemis Investment Management LLP appointed Stephanie Sutton investment director. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan and Aishwarya Venugopal)