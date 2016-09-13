FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon, Legal & General, Baird Global

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

The bank has appointed David Cruikshank as chairman of Asia-Pacific, replacing Stephen Lackey who becomes vice chairman of BNY Mellon Pennsylvania.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The European asset manager hired Simon Chinnery from JPMorgan Chase and Co to head its defined contribution pension scheme business.

BAIRD GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKING

The company hired Christopher Wofford to lead its transportation & logistics coverage.

ALVAREZ AND MARSAL LLC

The professional services firm appointed Adriano José Ponciano as managing director and Emerson Santana as senior director for its transaction advisory group in Brazil. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
